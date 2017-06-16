× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: More storms and returning to the 90s

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

The heat returns with more rain and storms… Watch out for areas of patchy but dense fog again this morning. Temperatures will start near 70 this morning and warm into the mid 80s this afternoon. It will feel more like the low 90s this afternoon. Expect more clouds than sun today with scattered showers and storms, mainly this afternoon and evening. Severe storms are possible for areas closer to I-95. Gusty winds and heavy downpours are the biggest threats.

We will warm into the upper 80s on Saturday. Expect a mix of clouds with scattered showers and storms, mainly for the afternoon and evening. Highs will climb to near 90 on Sunday. Showers and storms are possible on Sunday but a lower chance than Saturday. We should see a bit more sunshine mix in on Sunday. Heat index values will reach into the mid 90s for both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Today: AM Fog, Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Cloudiness and showers associated with a tropical wave located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands are showing some signs of organization. Any development should be slow to occur during the next few days while the wave moves west over the tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

A broad area of low pressure is expected to form over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and the Yucatan peninsula this weekend. Conditions appear to be favorable for gradual development of this system while it moves slowly northwest toward the southern Gulf of Mexico early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (50%)

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 16th

1973 F1 Tornado: Henrico Co

1989 F1 Tornado: Henrico Co

