Amazon to acquire Whole Foods Market for $13.7 billion

SEATTLE – Amazon and Whole Foods Market, Inc. announced Friday that Amazon will acquire Whole Foods Market for approximately $13.7 billion.

“Millions of people love Whole Foods Market because they offer the best natural and organic foods, and they make it fun to eat healthy,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO. “Whole Foods Market has been satisfying, delighting and nourishing customers for near ly four decades – they’re doing an amazing job and we want that to continue.”

Whole Foods Market will continue to operate stores under the Whole Foods Market brand. John Mackey will remain as CEO and their headquarters will stay in Austin, Texas.

“This partnership presents an opportunity to maximize value for Whole Foods Market’s shareholders, while at the same time extending our mission and bringing the highest quality, experience, convenience and innovation to our customers,” said John Mackey, Whole Foods Market co-founder and CEO.

The deal is expected to be closed during the second half of 2017.