ALDI to hold Hampton Roads hiring event Tuesday

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – ALDI is looking for Store Associates and they are holding a hiring event to find some.

The store said the position is paid $12.50 an hour and they are looking for people to work in Williamsburg, Yorktown and Newport News.

The event will be on Tuesday, June 20 from 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Williamsburg ALDI (1504 Richmond Road).

Applicants can get started by downloading the application but are required to apply in person at the event.

ALDI said they offer competitive wages and benefits, including: