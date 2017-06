Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUFFOLK, Va - Healthy Suffolk brings us some tips for healthier ways to east this summer. Healthy Suffolk’s mission is to advance wellness and livability in the City of Suffolk through healthy eating and active living.

Summer Solstice Garden Gathering

Tuesday, June 20th

4pm-7pm

Johnson's Garden

3201 Holland Rd, Suffolk

757-539-1525

www.healthysuffolkva.org