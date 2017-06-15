Schiff wants obstruction to be part of House investigation

Special counsel Robert Mueller is reportedly investigating President Donald Trump for obstruction of justice, and the top Democrat on the House intelligence committee also wants to add that to its investigation.

“I can say that I certainly think if there’s an effort to interfere or impede the investigation at all, or obstruct it, that’s something we need to get to the bottom of,” Rep. Adam Schiff of California told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “The Lead” on Thursday.

The Washington Post reported that Muller is interviewing three top intelligence officials as part of the investigation.

It’s “imperative to make sure no one is interfering with the FBI investigation,” Schiff continued. “We need to make sure that Bob Mueller has all the resources he needs and that no one is interfering in that investigation in any way. So, right now, in the House, I would think the House judiciary committee ought to have an interest in the obstruction issue, as well.”

Asked by Tapper if Schiff has had this discussion with his Republican counterpart for the investigation, Rep. Mike Conaway of Texas, Schiff said he has, but didn’t want to speak for him. “If there was an effort to enlist the agency heads to drop the Flynn case, I think we need to know it.”

“I think we should be doing everything we can to prove or disprove the testimony of James Comey. That’s a very serious allegation. Congress has a very important oversight role to play to make sure no one is obstructing a legitimate investigation. So, I think that’s very much a part of our charge.”

The congressman said that if what Comey testified last week is accurate, it is “very well evidence of an effort to impede or obstruct the investigation.” Schiff added, “If he was fired as a way of changing the course of that investigation, that seems to be evidence of obstruction. Whether it’s sufficient evidence is another story.”

Comey had previously testified that Trump requested loyalty from him as FBI director, which the President denies.

Schiff also said, “I believe there is evidence of potential collusion that we need to get to the bottom of.”

Tapper pressed whether this was circumstantial evidence he has referred to in the past, or new evidence.

“It isn’t something new, but we continue to investigate and I think continue to learn new things. Again, we are much closer to the beginning of this investigation than the end.”