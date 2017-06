ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. – Officials say a tractor trailer filled with cardboard rolled over Thursday morning.

The driver was traveling on Walter’s Hwy when the tractor trailer filled with 22,000 pounds of cardboard rolled over on its side.

No injuries were reported in this accident.

At this time Route 258 at Burdette Road will be closed for several hours.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.