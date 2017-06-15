Newport News middle school student caught with inappropriate photos of herself on her phone

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police are investigating after a middle school student was reported to have inappropriate photos of herself on her cell phone.

Security at Huntington Middle School notified Newport News Police of the incident on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m.

The principal told police that several students had seen photos of the 14-year-old student on her phone.

The student’s phone was taken as evidence and her parent was also notified and responded to the school.

The Newport News Police Special Victims Unit was also notified for investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.