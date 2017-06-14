Woman reports shots were fired into her Newport News apartment

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police are investigating reports of someone shooting into an apartment on Tuesday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Logan Place around 11:20 p.m. in reference to a person with a gun.

The caller told police there was a black male dressed in Army fatigues and dark pants who knocked on her door and then shot several rounds into her apartment.

Officers met with the victim, a 29-year-old woman, who said she was in her son’s bedroom upstairs and looking out of the window when she spotted the man knocking on her door and heard the man asking for someone. The victim shut the window and walked away, and that’s when the man shot into the apartment several times.

One of the bullet fragments was located in the upstairs window frame.

No one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.