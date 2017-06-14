Win dad a fish leather bow tie from a Cape Charles jewelry store

CAPE CHARLES, Va. – If you are looking for an original gift to give dad for Father’s Day this year look no further.
Moonrise Jewelry is giving away a “Reel” Fish Leather Bow Tie.
They come in different leathers including Salmon, Wolf Fish, Perch or Tilapia and are handmade in the business’ geo-thermal tannery in Iceland.
In order to enter the contest there are three steps:
- Like this post on Facebook and then also like the Moonrise Jewelry page
- Share the post about the bow tie contest
- Comment on the post about which bow tie you would like to win
The contest ends Friday.
Click here to see all the bow tie options.
Happy Father’s Day!