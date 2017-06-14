Win dad a fish leather bow tie from a Cape Charles jewelry store

CAPE CHARLES, Va. – If you are looking for an original gift to give dad for Father’s Day this year look no further.

Moonrise Jewelry is giving away a “Reel” Fish Leather Bow Tie.

They come in different leathers including Salmon, Wolf Fish, Perch or Tilapia and are handmade in the business’ geo-thermal tannery in Iceland.

In order to enter the contest there are three steps:

Like this post on Facebook and then also like the Moonrise Jewelry page Share the post about the bow tie contest Comment on the post about which bow tie you would like to win

The contest ends Friday.

Click here to see all the bow tie options.

Happy Father’s Day!