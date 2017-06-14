× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Another hot day with storms moving in

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Hot again today with storms moving in… Another warm and muggy morning with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. We will start with sunshine today but clouds will build in this afternoon. Highs will warm into the upper 80s today but it will feel like the mid 90s again this afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will fire up this afternoon and linger into the evening hours. Some storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds, heavy downpours, and hail possible. Showers and storms will wind down tonight with a mix of clouds and lows in the low 70s.

Cooler air will move in for the second half of the week but the rain and storm chances will continue. Highs will dip to near 80 tomorrow with a mix of clouds through the day. Scattered showers/storms will develop for the afternoon. Highs will warm into the mid 80s Friday. We will see more showers and storms as a front moves in.

The chance for scattered showers and storms will continue for the weekend as a front stalls over the region. Temperatures will slowly climb back into the upper 80s to near 90 this weekend.

Today: AM Sun, PM Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W/E 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Lows in the low 70s. Winds: E/NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers (30%). Highs near 80. Winds: NE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

We are watching a strong tropical wave over the eastern Atlantic Ocean. Development of this system is expected to be slow to occur over the next several days while the wave moves westward at 15 to 20 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

A broad area of low pressure is expected to form over the northwestern Caribbean Sea by the weekend. Some gradual development of this system is possible while it moves slowly northwestward toward the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 14th

1951 Tornado Downtown Richmond. Dollar damage 2-4 Million. Injuries.

1996 Severe Thunderstorm Wind Damage: Hertford Co, Northampton Co

