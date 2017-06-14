Trump makes hospital visit after congressional baseball shooting

President Donald Trump planned to pay a visit to the US congressman who was critically wounded Wednesday at baseball practice outside Washington, a White House official said.

Trump planned to visit Rep. Steve Scalise at Medstar Washington Hospital Center, where the number three House Republican underwent surgery earlier Wednesday for wounds sustained in a shooting at the Republican practice for a charity congressional baseball game that morning.

However, an official said Trump may only meet with Scalise’s family, because the congressman may not be well enough for a visit.

The visit was set to take place after 8 p.m. ET.