Lightning strike suspected as cause of fire in Williamsburg fire station

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Fire officials believe a lightning strike caused a fire at the Williamsburg fire station at 440 N. Boundary Street.

It happened on Wednesday around 4:15 p.m.

Officials say the fire happened in one of the air conditioning units on the roof.

Most of the fire department personnel were out of the building on a separate call when the fire started.

Firefighters returned to the station and had the fire under control in approximately 15 minutes. James City County and York County Fire Departments helped put out the fire.

No one was injured.

The station sustained smoke and water damage, but the damage was contained to the living quarters due to the separation of the air conditioning units.

The city and fire department are making arrangements to house displaced personnel on-site in unaffected areas.

Fire service, including response times, will not be affected.