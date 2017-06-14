Man in serious condition after being hit by vehicle in 7-Eleven parking lot

NORFOLK, Va. – A man is in critical condition after an auto-pedestrian accident Wednesday morning.

Dispatch received a call at 3:37 a.m. about a man who was struck by a vehicle in a 7-Eleven parking lot.

Police responded to the 7-Eleven on East Indian River Road and Campostella Road where they found the man.

He was transported to Sentara Norfolk General hospital with life threatening injuries.

The Norfolk Police Fatal Crash Team is currently on scene investigating the incident.

