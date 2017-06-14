Virginia Primary Election results

Last-minute Father’s Day gift ideas!

Posted 6:27 am, June 14, 2017, by , Updated at 06:41AM, June 14, 2017

NORFOLK, Va. – Father’s Day is this Sunday, June 18th and you want to make sure Dad feels special on his big day!

We went to MacArthur Center to get a few last minute ideas, just in case you haven’t picked anything up yet!

If you've got an outdoorsy dad, how about a camping chair, a solar phone charger, a new athletic rain coat??

Or maybe your dad likes to read? Barnes and Noble has already put a bunch of books together that father's may like or you can get him a book to help him with his interests or hobbies.

 