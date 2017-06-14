Gas tank leaks fuel as result of Suffolk fire

SUFFOLK, Va. – Crews responded Wednesday morning to a commercial fire involving an excavator.

The fire was in the 1000 block of Centerpoint Drive at the site of the CenterPoint Intermodal Center located off Route 58/Holland Road.

Emergency Communications received the call around 10 a.m. and the first units were on scene at 10:14 a.m.

Firefighters found the excavator, which was removing trees in the area, fully engulfed.

The excavator was found about 300 feet off of the roadway and into the wood line.

Firefighters had to apply foam to control the fire due to the involvement of the diesel fuel tank, Suffolk Fire said.

The tank, containing approximately 150 gallons of fuel, was leaking as a result of the fire, and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management responded to the scene to monitor the resulting clean-up efforts.

No waterways were affected by the diesel fuel spill, and firefighters have blanketed the affected area with foam to ensure there is no further fire hazard, fire officials said.

There were no injuries reported.