4 adults, 10 children displaced after house fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Firefighters are investigating after a fire early Wednesday morning.

At 1:53 a.m., a neighbor called emergency communications about a fire in the 200 block of Pinner Street.

When crews arrived on scene they located a two-story residence with heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear first floor windows.

The fire was put under control at 2:36 a.m., and no injuries were reported.

Because of the heavy damage to the first floor 4 adults and 10 children were displaced from the home, and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

At this time the cause of the fire is under investigation.