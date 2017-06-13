Two pizza delivery drivers robbed at gunpoint in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police believe two armed robberies of Domino’s Pizza delivery drivers are connected.

The first incident happened around 9:35 p.m. on Saturday. A male delivery driver for Domino’s Pizza was in the 500 block of West Constance Road, attempted to make a delivery in the 300 block of Hill Street and was robbed at gunpoint.

The robber was described as a black male, short in stature with a thin build, wearing dark shorts, no shirt and a white shirt over his face. He ran away after receiving the cash and the pizza.

The victim was not injured.

The second incident happened on Monday evening at 10:30 p.m.

A female delivery driver for the same Domino’s Pizza attempted to make a delivery at a home in the 100 block of South 7th Street. She was robbed at gunpoint by a man believed to be the same person from the earlier incident.

The suspect was described as a black male, approximately 5’6” in his early twenties wearing an orange bandanna around his face, a gray shirt and black pants. He ran away after money and the pizza. The woman was not injured.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Crime Line at 1-888-Lock-U-Up.