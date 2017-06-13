Poquoson product Chase Pinder drafted by St. Louis Cardinals

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson junior outfielder Chase Pinder, a Poquoson High School alumnus, was taken in the seventh round (No. 214 overall pick) of the Major League Baseball amateur draft by the St. Louis Cardinals.

Pinder, whose older brother Chad is a rookie for the Oakland A’s, batted .305 with 16 doubles, seven homers, 32 RBIs, 59 runs, a .419 on-base percentage and 13 steals in 61 games in 2017 as a Third-Team All-ACC outfielder. The two-time ACC Academic Honor Roll member is hitting .289 with 32 doubles, 21 homers, 104 RBIs, 144 runs, 22 steals and a .402 on-base percentage in 171 career games.