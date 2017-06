Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Kristine and Aaron, two of the hundreds of local beekeepers, join us to share their passion for pollinators and warnings about what we may be doing to harm these important members of the ecosystem.

The Tidewater Beekeepers Association (TBA) provides FREE swarm removal to all residents in and around Hampton Roads. For more information: Tidewater Beekeepers Association www.tidewaterbeekeepers.net.