Virginia Beach kid recognized for helping save aunt’s life

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia Beach kid is being credited, and recognized, for saving his aunt’s life last month.

On May 16, 4-year-old Grayson Buchanan noticed his aunt was having seizures and needed immediate medical attention.

He quickly took action getting in contact with a family friend, who dialed 911.

Luckily, his aunt was able to recover and is doing fine today.

The first responders sent to assist said had it not been for Grayson’s quick response, things could have turned out badly.

In honor of his actions, the Virginia Beach Fire Department recognized Buchanan Monday.

He was given a personal tour of the VBFD Engine Company 5, where he reunited with the firefighters that responded to the emergency call.

He was also awarded a certificate.