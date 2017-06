Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Video credit: Ryan Higginbotham

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Ryan Higginbotham spotted something amazing in a neighborhood Sunday night.

Higginbotham said a huge tortoise was walking down Deep Creek Blvd., around 6 p.m.

The tortoise then took his stroll down Barclay Ave.

Higginbotham told News 3's Kim Cung that Animal Control and police responded.

In one of Higginbotham's videos the tortoise can be seen safely being loaded into an Animal Control vehicle.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Video credit: Ryan Higginbotham