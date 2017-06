HAMPTON, Va. – All three Hampton courthouses have been evacuated due to a bomb threat, according to Hampton Fire & Rescue.

Crews are assessing the credibility of the threats at this time.

At this time, traffic is being diverted at King Street and Pembroke Avenue.

A bomb threat forced the evacuation of the court houses less than a week ago. That threat was not found to be credible.

