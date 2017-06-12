Before you take that family road trip, check your tires!

If you’re thinking about taking a trip with your family this summer, listen up!

Before you make it a road trip, you need to check your tires.

AAA is expecting calls from seven million stranded drivers this summer with a good portion of those being tire related.

A comprehensive pre-trip check, including the tires, is the best way to be aware of any potential issues so you can make sure they’re fixed before you hit the road.

Here’s a quick 4-step tire check:

Check that all tires, including the spare, are inflated to recommended pressure levels. Check tire tread depth with a simple penny test – if you see Lincoln’s head above the tread, then it is time for new tires. Check for irregular wear as uneven wear indicates a need for wheel alignment. Check tires for cuts, bruises, bulges, bald spots or other irregularities that can lead to a flat tire.

For more information on tire safety and maintenance, visit www.ustires.org/safety.