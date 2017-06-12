48 bottles previously used to make meth found behind Newport News store

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – 48 bottles that were previously used to make meth were found behind a store in Newport News.

Fire officials said the ‘meth dump’ was found on Chatham Drive around 5 p.m.

A landscaping company was cutting the grass behind the store when they noticed the materials.

A regional hazmat team entered the wooded area with monitors, infrared sticks, five gas monitors and thermal imaging cameras.

The measures were taken to ensure the bottles did not contain meth making processes still.

Roughly 48 ‘one pot bottles’ in shopping bags were found, fire officials said.

The ‘one pot method’ is dangerous because the components used heat up and they could explode.

Hazmat crews did not find anything visible in the bottles. Fire officials said someone made meth in the past and dumped the trash at this location.

The bottles appeared to have been there for about seven to nine months.

Fire officials said it takes three to four days to make a one pot bottle so this was not a one-time meth material dump.