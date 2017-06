NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Patric Hornqvist’s goal with 1:35 left in the game broke a scoreless tie to give Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead over Nashville in game six of the NHL’s 2017 Stanley Cup Final.

The Penguins add an empty net goal to win the game 2-0 and claim the 2017 Stanley Cup with a 4-2 series win vs. the Predators. It’s the second straight Stanley Cup title for the Penguins.

They are the first team to win back-to-back Stanley Cups in 19 years (Detroit).