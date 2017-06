PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday in the 2500 block of Detroit Street.

The call came in just before 12 a.m.

Police say the victim, a man, has serious injuries.

Medics took him to a local hospital for treatment.

Police did not release any suspect information.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-800-LOCK-U-UP.