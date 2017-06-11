× Seven people taken to hospital after second-story deck collapses in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A second story deck collapsed at a home in Virginia Beach, sending multiple people to the hospital.

An official with Virginia Beach EMS tells News 3 the deck collapsed at a home on Duke of York Quay in the Great Neck section of the city around 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

People who witnessed the collapse say possibly twenty people were on the deck at the time.

Seven people were injured from the incident, four of the injured were taken to the hospital.

None of the injuries appear to be life threatening.

News 3 has a crew on scene – stay with us for updates on this developing story.