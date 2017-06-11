Crews battle mulch fire at Suffolk landfill

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews responded to a mulch fire Sunday afternoon.

Dispatchers received a call from a citizen about smoke in the area of the 4800 block of Nansemond Parkway at 2 p.m.

Shortly after, they received a call from an employee at John C. Holland Enterprises Landfill regarding a piece of equipment that caught fire. The employee told dispatchers the fire spread to surrounding mulch piles at the site.

When firefighters arrived, they found a large piece of machinery that grinds wood debris into mulch had caught on fire. As of 4:45 p.m., the fire was over one acre.

No homes were threatened and there are no roadway closures associated with the incident.

Responding units from Suffolk Fire & Rescue include Battalions 1 and 2, Brush 9 and 10, Engines 1, 5, 6, 10 and 25, Tankers 1 and 9, EMS 1, Medics 5 and 10, and Rehab 6.

Mutual aid is also being provided by the Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department, including their Tanker 10 and Brush 10, the Driver Volunteer Fire Department with their Brush 10, and the Chuckatuck Volunteer Fire Department with their Brush 9 and Tanker 9.

There have been no reported injuries.