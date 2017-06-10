Western Branch, Warhill, Mathews win state championships

NORFOLK, Va. – Three area high school teams are bringing back state titles to Hampton Roads.
In an all-Hampton Roads 6A baseball title game, Western Branch beats Cox 6-4 at James Robinson Secondary School in Fairfax to win the state championship. It’s the Bruins second state title in four years (2014).
Warhill needed 18 innings – yes EIGHTEEN, to knock-off Brookville, 1-0 in the 3A softball state title game at the Moyer Complex in Salem. Warhill wins its second straight state championship.
In 1A softball, Mathews defeated Holston 4-1 at Radford University to claim the state championship.