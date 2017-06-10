Western Branch, Warhill, Mathews win state championships

NORFOLK, Va. – Three area high school teams are bringing back state titles to Hampton Roads.

In an all-Hampton Roads 6A baseball title game, Western Branch beats Cox 6-4 at James Robinson Secondary School in Fairfax to win the state championship. It’s the Bruins second state title in four years (2014).

When you set one goal and you achieve it with the people you love…it's honestly the best feeling in the world #state champs — antonio velasquez (@Bruins08_) June 10, 2017

Warhill needed 18 innings – yes EIGHTEEN, to knock-off Brookville, 1-0 in the 3A softball state title game at the Moyer Complex in Salem. Warhill wins its second straight state championship.

In 1A softball, Mathews defeated Holston 4-1 at Radford University to claim the state championship.