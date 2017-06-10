Two U.S. soldiers killed in attack by Afghan soldier, Afghan official says

In this photograph taken on August 13, 2015, US army soldiers walk as a NATO helicopter flies overhead at coalition force Forward Operating Base (FOB) Connelly in the Khogyani district in the eastern province of Nangarhar.  (Photo credit: WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP/Getty Images)

KABUL, Afghanistan – Two U.S. soldiers have been killed after an Afghan army solider opened fire on them in eastern Afghanistan, Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor in Nangarhar province, said Saturday.

Khogyani said that two other U.S. soldiers are wounded in the attack, which took place in the Achin district.

The Afghan soldier was killed after the attack.

A spokesman for U.S. forces in Afghanistan tells CBS News they are “aware of an incident” involving U.S. troops in the eastern part of the country.