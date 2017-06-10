Reach of the beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The North American Sand Soccer Championships, the world's largest beach soccer tournament, bring more than 11,000 players to Virginia Beach. Some even come to the beach from the beach. Doesn't make sense? We'll get more "pacific".

All-Pro Tactical's SoCal Legacy, from Oceanside, California - yes, literally on the Pacific Ocean, is among the 1,000-plus teams playing in this weekend's Sand Soccer Championships.

"I like the surroundings," admitted Legacy player Justin Ricketts. "I like everyone being around here and enjoying themselves."

"This is like beach soccer nirvana, " Legacy head coach Steve Citron said smiling. "You guys don't know how lucky you are here. Until you come to Virginia Beach to play in this tournament, you don't know where you really stand. We'll definitely be back and we'll probably bring a contingency of other teams with us next year."

The NASSC's title sponsor, All-Pro Tactical, helped fund SoCal Legacy's first trip to this tournament.