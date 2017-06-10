Police warn of counterfeit bills in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – Police have received multiple reports of counterfeit money being passed around over the last few months.

They’re asking people to take a few extra minutes to take a closer look at their bills during transactions.

According to police, the bills being passed around are movie prop currency and are easily obtained from online vendors.

The bills appears very realistic and are marked for “motion picture use only.” Some bills are almost indistinguishable from real money unless you read the fine print.

If you see one of these counterfeit bills or know who might be responsible, contact police at 757-253-1800. You can also contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.