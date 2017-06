× One person dies after Auto Pedestrian crash

Newport News, Va. — Newport News Police are investigating a fatal auto pedestrian crash in the area of Oyster Point Road and Jefferson Avenue.

This happened Saturday just after 9:30 P.M.

Officials say a male was struck by a vehicle in this area and died at the scene.

The driver involved in crash remained at the scene.

Police are advising drivers to take an alternate route because of heavy traffic due to the incident.