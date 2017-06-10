Man accidentally fires gun, bullet goes through neighbor’s ceiling in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A man accidentally fired a gun and injured himself Saturday morning, according to police.

At 8:50 a.m., police received a call for shots fired in the 6700 block of E. Tanners Court.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officers also discovered that a bullet went through the ceiling of the downstairs unit.

The person living below him was not injured. The man who fired the gun is expected to be okay.

It is unknown if charges are pending.