Live now: USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioning ceremony

TEXAS – Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and her husband, retired Navy combat veteran and NASA astronaut Captain Mark Kelly will join the United States Navy for a ceremony to commission the Navy’s newest Littoral Combat Ship (LCS), the USS Gabrielle Giffords.

Secretary Hillary Clinton and former Second Lady Jill Biden will join elected officials and military leaders in delivering remarks at the ceremony.

The former Arizona congresswoman was shot in the head and badly wounded in 2011, the vessel is the ninth littoral combat ship to join the fleet.

It is also the 16th naval ship to be named for a woman.

The Navy expects to receive a total of 26 LCS ships, which come in two versions, the Independence class and Freedom class.

The Freedom variant team is led by Lockheed Martin and the Independence variant is built by Austal USA. The Giffords vessel is of the Independence class.