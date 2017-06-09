What families should know before letting their children splash in the backyard pool

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Schools are closing and pools are opening for summer break. Now is the time to take extra caution while having poolside fun!

The Pool Scouts Service in Virginia Beach shared information to help people keep their backyard pools safe before letting kids splash in.

“A child is more apt to probably panic when they get into a situation where they’re not comfortable,” said Director of Operations, Chris Bushey.

The service mentioned state code requires pool owners to have a ‘no diving’ sign near shallow ends and a gate surrounding the pool that’s at least 54 inches tall to limit pool access to small children.

“Then you can increase that by using something like this with a safety latch where it raises the height in which you’re able to open the gate,” Bushey said.

Kids should always be supervised at a pool. Flotation devices can make a difference between playtime and saving a life.

Make sure there are mats on the ground to avoid slips and falls into the water.

Pool Scouts also recommends daily treatments with salt rather than chlorine. The service said it’s less harmful to children’s eyes and skin.

“If you swallow any of that water, it’s bacteria so it can cause stomach illnesses, sickness, those kinds of things,” added Bushey.

Salt water is also less dense and makes it easier for children to float above water.

Swimming in the pool can be a lot of fun this summer if you’re prepared!