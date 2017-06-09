Trump claims ‘total and complete vindication’ after Comey testimony

President Donald Trump is claiming “total and complete vindication” the day after former FBI Director James Comey testified on Capitol Hill.

In his testimony, Comey was clear that the President was never an explicit subject of the Russia probe — but he also said Trump’s private comments urging him to drop the probe into former national security adviser Michael Flynn led him to tell his Justice Department colleagues they needed to be careful.

“Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication…and WOW, Comey is a leaker!” Trump tweeted Friday morning.

Comey disclosed Thursday that he provided the content of memos regarding meetings between himself and the President to a friend, who then disseminated the information to the media.

Trump’s outside lawyer insisted Thursday that it was Comey who lied when he detailed conversations between himself and the President, raising the suggestion that Comey committed perjury while testifying under oath.