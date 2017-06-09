× Suffolk police need your help to find man wanted for computer fraud, credit card theft

SUFFOLK, Va. - Police in Suffolk need your help to find a wanted suspect.

They're looking for Xavier Derrick Edmonds, 23.

According to police, Edmonds is wanted for conspiring with another suspect to obtain a victim's credit card information and then using it to purchase tires and fund a digital wallet account.

If you have any information about where he is, you can anonymously submit a tip to Crime Line. There are three ways to report any information.

Call – 1-888-LOCK-U-UP

Text – “SPDVATIP" plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES)

Web – Suffolk Crime Line

Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line call results in an arrest, the caller is eligible for a reward up to $1,000.