Shooting leaves one dead at Breezy Point Apartments in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - One person is dead after an early Friday shooting at the Breezy Point Apartments in Norfolk.

Just after midnight, Norfolk dispatchers received several calls about a gunshot disturbance at Breezy Point Apartments in the 8600 block of Glen Myrtle Avenue. When police arrived on scene they said they found a man outside the apartments who had been shot.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Norfolk Police said their preliminary investigation shows the shooting may have stemmed from a home invasion.

Around the same time, police report someone walked into Bon Secours DePaul Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Police think the two instances may possibly be related.

As police continue to investigate, they are asking for the public's help. If you know anything, take action and call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK U UP.