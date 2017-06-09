Norfolk man sentenced to 28 years in prison for 2015 Christmas Day murder

NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk man was sentenced Friday to serve 28 years in prison for the Christmas Day 2015 murder of Johnason Smith.

Around 7:30 p.m. on December 25, 2015, Norfolk Police responded to the 3800 block of S. Cape Henry Avenue. They found 28-year-old Johnason Smith suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital but was pronounced dead after arriving.

Another victim was located a short time later in the 2300 block of Fairbanks Avenue. That person survived their injuries.

Brian Ethan Hall, 26, was arrested the following day.

In March 2017, Hall was convicted of one count of Voluntary Manslaughter, one count of Malicious Wounding, and one count of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony. In May 2017, he pleaded guilty to one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Violent Convicted Felon.

A 23-year sentence was recommended for the first three convictions and an additional 5-year sentence was recommended for the fourth conviction, thus resulting in the 28-year sentence he was given.