Kansas bar shooting suspect charged with federal hate crimes

A man who earlier this year allegedly shot three people at a Kansas bar — killing a man from India — was indicted Friday on federal hate crime and firearm charges.

Authorities allege Adam W. Purinton, 52, of Olathe, shot Srinivas Kuchibhotla and two other men on February 22.

The hate crime charges were filed in connection with the shootings of Kuchibhotla and Alok Madasani, who survived. Purinton is also accused of shooting Ian Grillot, who tried to stop the suspect.

If convicted for the hate crimes, Purinton could be sentenced to life in prison or death.

Purinton already faces first-degree murder and attempted murder charges in state court. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 18.

Purinton was arrested hours after the shooting while he was at an Applebee’s restaurant in Clinton, Missouri, about 70 miles away from Olathe. Purinton reportedly told a bartender who made a 911 call that he had shot two Iranians.

Kuchibhotla and Madasani, each 32, both worked at Garmin, a tech company that makes GPS devices.

The incident raised worries among Indians and other communities about possible violence against foreign workers in the United States.

