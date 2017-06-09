From athlete to astronaut to science inspiration, Leland Melvin on Coast Live

Hampton Roads, Va - Leland Melvin is the ONLY person drafted into the NFL to have flown in space. We talk with him and some of the winners of the 25th annual ExploraVision program, the world’s largest K-12 science competition (www.exploravision.org).