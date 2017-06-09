× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: A hot and sunny weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A big warm up and lots of sunshine… You may need to grab a light jacket this morning with temperatures starting in the mid 50s. Highs will warm into the low 80s today, much warmer than yesterday and close to normal for this time of year. Expect plenty of sunshine overall today with just a few clouds mixing in for the afternoon. Winds will be much lighter today, main from the west at 5 to 10 mph. Skies will remain clear tonight with lows in the mid 60s.

We will see plenty of sunshine this weekend! Highs will warm into the upper 80s on Saturday and to near 90 on Sunday. Winds will remain light this weekend, mainly from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Sunshine and heat will continue for early next week. Expect highs in the low 90s through midweek.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: W 5-10

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Even Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 9th

1987 Severe Thunderstorm Outbreak: Eastern Shore, East Central VA

