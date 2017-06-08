Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce to host military career fair

HAMPTON, Va. — The Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce’s Military Affairs Council will host a military career fair Wednesday, July 12th, 2017.

It will be held at the Newport News Marriot at City Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Peninsula Chamber has hosted this event for more than 30 years and averages around 70-80 companies in attendance each year.

Planners say the first two hours of the event (9 A.M.-11 A.M.) are reserved for seminars dedicated to help service members utilize their skills and integrate them into a civilian career path.

The event is free for potential employees, and they’re expected to arrive at the venue in business attire with a prepared resume.

Job seekers are asked to register online.