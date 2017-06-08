Virginia Beach Middle Schools schedule to shift 10 minutes

Virginia Beach, Va. — Beginning next year, the instructional day for middle schools in Virginia Beach will shift at least 10 minutes.

Under the new schedule, middle schools across the city will begin classes at 9:30 A.M. and end the day at 4 P.M.

Currently, middle schools begin at 9:20 A.M. and end the day at 3:50 P.M.

The cause of the change is to help alleviate transportation challenges and delays by building in more time between elementary/middle school arrivals and dismissal times.

Start times at Old Donation School and Bayside Sixth Grade Campus will also change.

Their new hours will be 8:35 A.M. to 3:39 P.M. and 9 A.M. to 3:35 P.M.