Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Cool, cloudy, windy, and a few showers today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Cloudy, cool, and windy again today… An area of low pressure will move along the Carolina coast, pushing extra clouds and a few showers inland. Like yesterday, the clouds and strong northeast winds will keep temperatures cool.

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers. The best chance for rain will be for areas to the south and east, with a lower chance to the north and west. We could see a few glimpses of sun late this afternoon but most of the day will be cloudy. It will be cool again today with highs in the upper 60s. Expect northeast winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts to near 30 mph possible. The strong NE winds will likely trigger minor and nuisance level tidal flooding near times of high tide.

Clouds will being to clear out tonight and winds will relax. Temperatures will fall back into the 50s overnight.

More sunshine will mix in and temperatures will warm up as we head into the weekend. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds for Friday with highs in the low 80s, near normal. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 80s on Saturday, and to near 90 on Sunday with plenty of sunshine.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%), Cool, Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 10-20G30

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Cool. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Warmer. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: W 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Oak, Grasses)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

