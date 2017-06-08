× Thousands worth of lawn equipment, tools, stolen from Virginia Beach neighborhoods

Virginia Beach – Residents in the Princess Anne Plaza and Windsor Woods neighborhoods are on high alert after a string of larcenies and break-ins. According to incident reports filed with Virginia Beach Police, lawn equipment and tools are what thieves have been targeting.

In several of the reports, high price items like generators, compressors, blowers and saws were stolen. One family reported having $3,450 worth of equipment stolen, another reported $5,220.

Virginia Beach Police have not said whether or not these incidents are related. If you have any information that can help police find those responsible, take action and call the Crime Line.