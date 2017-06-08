Portsmouth Public Schools Superintendent receives “Superintendent of the Year” award

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Elie Bracy III was named the Superintendent of the Year by the Virginia Parent Teacher Association.

The award is a part of a community partnership initiative by the statewide organization.

Dr. Bracy says he is very thankful for the award, and that “Parents are our partners in Portsmouth Public Schools. It’s an honor to work with them and their children.”

President of the Portsmouth Parent Teacher Association Donna Clifton, nominated Dr. Bracy because of his consistent support for the parents and organization.

Shortly after being named Superintendent two years ago, Dr. Bracy canvassed neighborhoods with the Parent Teacher Association and encouraged parents to sign up for the organization.

Dr. Bracy also established a Parent Advisory Committee and started annual roundtable discussions with parents to share ideas and concerns.

The Virginia Parent Teacher Association will present the Superintendent with his award at its annual conference in July in Richmond.