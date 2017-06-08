× One dead after overnight shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – One man is dead after a shooting overnight in a neighborhood near Portsmouth Blvd.

Portsmouth Police were called to the intersection of Chippewa Trail and Mohican Dr. around 12:38 a.m. for a shooting.

Upon arrival they found an adult man dead in the roadway.

Right now investigators are not calling this a homicide, just a shooting investigation but they are still trying to collect evidence and determine what happened.

