One dead after overnight shooting in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. – One man is dead after a shooting overnight in a neighborhood near Portsmouth Blvd.
Portsmouth Police were called to the intersection of Chippewa Trail and Mohican Dr. around 12:38 a.m. for a shooting.
Upon arrival they found an adult man dead in the roadway.
Right now investigators are not calling this a homicide, just a shooting investigation but they are still trying to collect evidence and determine what happened.
36.814748 -76.363458