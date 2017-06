VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died late Wednesday night.

Police say the accident occurred at 11:52 p.m. in the 2200 block of Wolfsnare Road.

An adult male driver struck a parked vehicle, and was pronounced dead on scene.

Officials say there are no other details at this time and it continues to be an ongoing investigation.

